A warmer and more humid weekend

Weather

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Showers ending then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 55-59.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 74-78.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.

MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny and breezy then some rumbles of thunder, Highs 82-86.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer with isolated thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny then some thunder, Highs 83-87.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with late-day thunder, Highs 82-86.

FRIDAY: More clouds with scattered downpours, Highs 81-85.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

