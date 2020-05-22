A warmer and more humid weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Showers ending then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 55-59.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 74-78.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.
MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny and breezy then some rumbles of thunder, Highs 82-86.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer with isolated thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny then some thunder, Highs 83-87.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with late-day thunder, Highs 82-86.
FRIDAY: More clouds with scattered downpours, Highs 81-85.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker