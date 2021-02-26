A warmer but wetter weekend

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: There will be times where a mixture of sun and clouds will be present. Temperature wise, we top off in the upper 30s if not low 40s for your high today. The cold front that brought rain showers yesterday also brought a cooler air-mass into the Ohio Valley. We are at least on par with a seasonable day. High pressure will also start to move in, clearing out the skies and ending the breezy conditions. Winds will not play much of a factor, blowing from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Overnight into Friday morning, we will see low temps in the mid 20s.