A warmer but wetter weekend

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with spotty light showers, Lows 38-40.

SATURDAY: Rain showers then mostly cloudy skies, Highs 52-56.

SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness with additional showers, Highs 55-59.

MONDAY: Showers ending then cloudy, breezy and colder, Highs 43-47.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, 38-40.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer then sprinkles, Highs 48-50.

THURSDAY: Considerable clouds and a little warmer, Highs near 50.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine. More afternoon clouds, Highs 50-54.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

