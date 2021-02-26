A warmer but wetter weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with spotty light showers, Lows 38-40.
SATURDAY: Rain showers then mostly cloudy skies, Highs 52-56.
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness with additional showers, Highs 55-59.
MONDAY: Showers ending then cloudy, breezy and colder, Highs 43-47.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, 38-40.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer then sprinkles, Highs 48-50.
THURSDAY: Considerable clouds and a little warmer, Highs near 50.
FRIDAY: Morning sunshine. More afternoon clouds, Highs 50-54.
