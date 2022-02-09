A warmer day is ahead but precipitation is back in the forecast

(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Starting off the day with sunshine but that will turn to clouds in the afternoon. A stray shower in the afternoon and evening is possible but it will not be much in the way of rain. Warm with a high of 50 and breezy with winds out of the South at 10-14mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some flurries. High of 38.

Friday: Starting off with some sun and clouds building in through the day. Some rain showers are likely in the second half of the day with some snow mixing in overnight possible. High of 49.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain and snow showers. High of 38.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and much colder with a high of 26.

Monday: Both sun and clouds for the day. High of 30.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, high of 34.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler