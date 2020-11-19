A warmer day is on the way this Thursday

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: One week away from Turkey day! Sunny skies and a warm up to slightly above average temperatures are expected for your Thursday, but we have to get through a chilly start to the day. Temperatures in through the morning will be in the mid to upper 30s. It may be best to dress in layers today. Have the heavier jackets for the morning commute and then pack the lighter one for home. We will be close to 15 degrees warmer compared to what our high was yesterday of 43 degrees. Today’s high will top off around 60-62 degrees and it will be a nice change in direction from the cold spell we saw at the beginning of the work week. Winds will return and be more noticeable, blowing from the south around 10-15mph with gusts upwards of 30mph.

FRIDAY: The weekend is just around the corner! Mostly sunny skies are expected and we will see the warming trend continue. Our high temperature will top off around 59-61 degrees and it will feel warmer. Winds will stay noticeable from the southwest at 10-15mph.

SATURDAY: We will see a mixture of sun and clouds where clouds could play a dominating role for the day. There is a stray chance a shower or two pops up as an upper level disturbance moves through. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and the temperatures continue to stay warm. We will top off around 58-60 degrees. There is a chance for rain showers in the late evening. It looks like we could start off the next work week with the umbrellas.

MONDAY: The next work week is looking seasonable temperature wise, with highs around 47-49. This ends our brief warm spell that we had to end the old work week. There is a chance for some rain showers, mainly in the morning, as a new weather maker moved through late Sunday evening.

TUESDAY: We will be staying rather cloudy and seasonable as we are just two days away from Thanksgiving. Temperature wise, we will hover in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds continue to roll in as we are a day away from Thanksgiving. We will be hovering in the lower 50s for temperatures and it will remain rather seasonable for the end of November.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey