A warmer day on the way for your Thursday Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Another good day is expected for your Thursday, it will only feel a bit warmer than what we saw yesterday. I expect the day to start off where we left it on Wednesday with the cloudless skies. As we transition into the afternoon, some clouds will build in, lining the skies but still mostly sunny conditions are expected. We will notice an increase in temperatures but no increase in mugginess. A comfortable summer day. We haven’t had too many of those this summer. Highs around 84-86.

FRIDAY: I expect to see more cloud coverage to begin the weekend. We will again notice an increase in the temperatures, but we will also notice an increase in the mugginess. With those two ingredients and being we are still in summer, there is a chance for some afternoon showers and storms. Highs around 87-89.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions across the Ohio Valley. There is a chance for some afternoon rain showers and rumbles of thunder. Highs around 85-87.

SUNDAY: Clouds off and on for your Sunday. There is a threat for P.M. rain showers. Highs around 83-85.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with mild temperatures in place. Highs around 84-86.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear skies are expected. Highs around 86-88.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds in the sky. Highs around 85-87.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey