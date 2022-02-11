(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Starting off with some sunshine before clouds build back into the forecast. The rain will mainly start around dinnertime this evening, but you could see a few light showers starting in the afternoon. Breezy conditions are once again in the forecast with winds at 11-17mph and gusts up to 34mph. The rain will start to transition into snow overnight. Very warm with a high of 54.

Saturday: A few snow showers are possible through the day with little accumulation expected. The ground will be pretty warm which will lower any possible accumulations. Mostly cloudy and still breezy with a high of 37.

Sunday: Times with sun and with clouds, high of 26.

Valentine’s Day: Cold again with a high of 27 and partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 39.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 54.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, high of 58.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler