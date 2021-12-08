A warming trend for the second half of the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Aside from a few snowflakes this morning, it was grey and cloudy. Much colder air continues to pump into the Ohio Valley with high temperatures barely getting into the 30s this afternoon. Winds have not been as prominent, but still enough to make it feel colder. As we head into the overnight hours, patchy clouds are possible, but we should stay mainly cloudy. Temperatures will drop down in the mid 20s once again for the Thursday morning commute. We start to slowly warm up as we continue this week.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies and it feels repetitive talking about grey and overcast skies. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s and we could see some spotty rain showers if not wintry mix develop during the late evening hours. Mid 40s for our high means we are back to seasonable temps! Overnight Thursday into Friday, we will see rising temperatures with a shift in wind.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer than average as we end the week. High temperatures warm up towards the upper 50s. However, it is trending to be rain plagued with scattered showers likely across the valley through the morning and afternoon. Not sure if we will be able to get outdoors and enjoy the warm air. Overnight into Saturday morning, we will see rising temps once again.

SATURDAY: Grey and cloudy with a rain maker on its way in. We will see widespread rain across the valley with much warmer air around, as high temps could be in the low to mid 60s. We could be on a record watch for the Wheeling Ohio Co. Airport, the record high for Dec 11 is 64 degrees from 2007. We could tie or break that in the early morning hours. Winds will also be a bit breezy. Rain totals will amount to about an inch.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and trending on the drier side. We could see an isolated sprinkle early in the day, but most should stay dry. Sunshine could make a guest appearance in the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the new week. High pressure is expected back in the forecast, allowing the sunshine to return. Temps get back into the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and dry for now. High pressure will stay intact and allow temps around 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mild and dry for the mid stages of December. High temperatures will get back in the mid 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey