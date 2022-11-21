7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Sunshine was back across the Ohio Valley as high pressure made its way into the forecast area. A chilly start again this morning led way to an increase in thermometers by the afternoon. We returned back into the 40s for the first time since November 13th. Temperatures should be in the upper 40s for the midpoint of November. Sky coverage continued to be clear as we transitioned deeper into the evening hours. Tonight, a stray cloud or two is possible with high pressure still in control. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. Wind chills are possible for the morning commute tomorrow of the lower 20s to upper teens. Stay bundled up for the morning commute, but we gradually warm up for the afternoon hours.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with high pressure still the dominant feature. Temperatures are expected back in the mid to upper 40s. This will be a nice change in pace as we approach turkey day! Winds could be a bit breezy with gusts of 25 possible. Overnight temps into Wednesday will be in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with temperatures approaching the upper 40s to low 50s. A possible change in weather pattern could be on the horizon as we head into the holidays.

THURSDAY: Happy Thanksgiving Ohio Valley! In terms of that weather, temperatures will return into the mid to low 50s with a threat for a few scattered rain showers for the late evening hours. An increasing cloud deck is likely from morning to evening.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy, cold, and rainy for our Black Friday shopping endeavors. A center of low pressure and surface cold front will bring widespread precip back in the region. A cold rain is expected with temperatures starting to drop as we head into the evening. Daytime highs likely in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with another dose of scattered rain showers possible for the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will start to cool down, maxing out in the mid to upper 40s. Chances for rain could linger through the day on Sunday.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with a remnant rain shower or two. Temperatures will hover in the upper 40 with a slight breeze possible.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies will reign supreme with a change in winds are possible. This will lead way to the return of colder than average air. Temperatures will likely range in the mid to low 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey