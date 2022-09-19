7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A turbulent day in the weather department for the start of the work-week. Heavy pockets of rain fell for the morning commute today. Once the cold front (that brought the showers in) moved out, we actually saw some partial clearing around lunchtime. Then once we flipped from AM to PM the cloud coverage returned across the Ohio Valley skies. There were a few pockets of rain that bubbled up this afternoon, but most of the region stayed quiet. Daytime highs were in the mid-70s with mugginess also returning. Cloud coverage will stay intact as we head into the overnight hours. Aside from a stray shower we will trend dry. Tonight, pockets of dense fog will likely develop as we head past midnight. Overnight lows will be down in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Morning fog will likely be present across the Ohio Valley for the morning commute on Tuesday. Account for that as you step out the door. No need for a jacket, as we revert to Summer-like temperatures. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Sky coverage will be partly to mostly cloudy, although we will see a few pockets of sunshine. Pockets of fog are possible for the Wednesday morning commute.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and feeling more Summer-like in the weather department once again for the last day of the season. Daytime highs will trend to be in the mid to low 80s. Rain showers and potential rumbles of thunder are likely for the Ohio Valley as another cold front is expected to move through during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain activity could trickle into the morning hours of Thursday.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy as we welcome in the new season of Fall. This is the first official day of Fall with the Autumnal Equinox taking place. Weather wise, we see an abrupt dip in temperatures to below average as we struggle to get out of the mid-60s. A rather fitting switch to cooler weather with the new season. It will probably be a good opportunity to turn the furnace on as well.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny, dry, and quiet for the first football Friday during the new month of Fall across the Ohio Valley! And oh yes it will feel like Fall! Temperatures will trend to be a bit cooler, maxing out in the mid to low 60s. Plan to breakout the Fall flannels, pumpkin spice lattes, and anything else you may need to stay warm on the sidelines.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases another dose of cooler air as daytime highs will max out in the mid-60s. Sky coverage will mix in sun and clouds throughout the day.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with temperatures likely back in the 70s. There could be a few showers late in the day.

MONDAY: Another round of possible showers is in the mix for early next week. Daytime highs will trend in the upper 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey