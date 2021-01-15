A weather maker comes to town this Friday

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: Cloudy conditions return but we also have a chance for some precipitation as a weather maker will move through the Ohio Valley by lunchtime. A low-pressure system is expected to sweep through Friday with the timing of the cold front expected to be around lunchtime. Temperatures will increase ahead of the cold front, meaning we will see widespread rain to start. Thereafter, we will drop temperature wise as well as changeover to snow flurries. Little to no accumulation is expected locally. Highest totals are expected in the ridges where you could see upwards of 6 inches. Highs will be in the low 40s and dropping throughout the day. Winds will be breezy at times, blowing from the south around 10mph. Most precip will stop as we head into the overnight hours. It will remain cloudy for the remainder of the weekend.

SATURDAY: There is a chance we see some rain and or snow showers in the region to begin the weekend. A cold air-mass will make its presence felt with highs in the mid 30s. Winds could play a factor and make it feel brisk outside as well. No snow accumulation is expected locally.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and colder with highs in the mid 30s. We could see a passing snow flurry or two. Winds could play a factor in making it feel colder.

MLK DAY: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 30s. No excitement as we return to the wintry grey color in the skies. There is a chance for a passing flurry once again.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and wintry grey conditions continue. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 30s. Seasonable as we head into the midpoint of January.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and seasonably cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Considerable cloudiness once again. We will continue on with the grey skies. Temperatures in upper 30s to low 40s are expected.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey