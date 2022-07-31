It has been a tale of two seasons for our weekend. Was a typical summer day yesterday with highs in the low 80’s, slight humidity to build up a slight sweet, and partly cloudy skies filled with those fluffy fair weather cumulus clouds. While today was more like a fall day. Gloomy overcast skies, rain for the late morning and early afternoon hours, as well as highs in the lower 70’s!

Monday: Partly Cloudy with highs in the lower 80’s for your day tomorrow. A couple evening thunderstorms are possible tomorrow around sunset. A couple of these storms could be severe. So watch out for heavy downpours, some gusty winds, and the chance for some cloud to ground lightning with any storm that rolls on through.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70’s for your Tuesday. A couple spotty showers are possible, but most areas will remain dry.

Wednesday: Clearing out and warming up for the day on Wednesday. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80’s, and even some areas pushing into the lower 90’s.

Thursday: Partly cloud skies return for your Thursday but keeping temperatures in the upper 80’s. Some afternoon and evening thunder showers are possible.

Friday: Chance or scattered Thunderstorms for your day on Friday. Otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80’s.

Saturday:Partly cloudy for your Saturday. Highs in the mid to lower 80’s with some spotty showers possible.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with highs back in the upper 80’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick