A well-deserved cool down for the weekend, but at a cost

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: Broken clouds to start your Friday. Things will start off just like all the other days this month. As we progress into the afternoon, clouds will bubble up and showers and possible rumbles of thunder will be likely after 2 P.M. Highs around 90-92.

SATURDAY: Rain showers sparking off from a cold front will be on and off throughout the day. Some storms likely with the change in air mass. Highs around 82-84.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of those P.M. showers. Highs around 83-85.

MONDAY: The cool down contiunes into the next work week. Average high values are expected with a small chance of some afternoon showers. Highs around 84-86.

TUESDAY: A nice day before the heat returns. Highs around 84-86.

WEDNESDAY: A hot airmass returns but the chance for rain does not. At least for right now. Highs around 88-90.

THURSDAY: The heat kicks back on, even if we do not want it to. Hot. Highs between 92-94.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey