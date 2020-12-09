A windy Wednesday will make it feel colder than our temperature today

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: I feel like a broken record already and we are only nine days into December, but grab a heavy jacket out the door. It is windy and cold outside with the wind chill making it feel colder than the outdoor temperature At least we are at the midpoint of the new work week and we will see those temperatures get back to near normal ranges. Our normal high for this time of year is in the lower 40s, and that is where we are expected to be for today. We will stick with the mostly cloudy skies. It is that time of year to see the layered, puffy, and gray clouds (stratocumulus) in the Ohio Valley. We will also be dealing with the winds, blowing from the southwest at 10-15mph with gusts up to 25 possible.

THURSDAY: Sunshine finally returns to the forecast as we will see mostly sunny if not partly cloudy skies. Our winds will have shifted from the NW and now be blowing from the SE, bringing in warmer air to get a break from the cold mornings and allow our daytime highs to get a few degrees above average.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a nice looking day is expected for us to kickoff the weekend. High temperatures will hover in the low 50s, something we are not used to seeing in the month of December.

SATURDAY: Our warm up will continue on into Saturday, but rain showers are expected to make an appearance to the Ohio Valley as a low-pressure system is forecast to sweep through. The cold front is expected to sweep through in the late afternoon and early evening hours. High temperature will be in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Early morning showers and we will not see much change in our temperature from Sat night throughout the day on Sunday. Temperatures will hover around the low 40s. We could see a stray shower into the afternoon.

MONDAY: The next work week showcases some colder air into the region as well as a return to the mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy conditions continue on as well as the colder air in place. Temperatures will top off in the upper 30s.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey