A Winter-like chill for Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds with spotty showers, Lows 31-35.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with sprinkles and flurries, Highs 44-48.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 52-56.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers returning, Highs 62-66.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few rain showers, Highs 60-64.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few flurries, Highs 46-50.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and still cool , Highs 48-50.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with a possible morning flurry, Highs 51-55.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker