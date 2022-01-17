A Winter wonderland for MLK Day

(7 Day Forecast)

MLK Day: Reports have us at 5-9″ of snow by early this morning and snow totals will continue to increase a little bit more as we get through the day. The heavy snow wrapped up early this morning but some snow showers are expected through the morning. This afternoon/evening some lake effect snow could be a part of the forecast and could give us another inch or so. Cloudy and breezy with winds out of the West at 16-20mph and gusts up to 34mph. High of 28.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 32.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers in the afternoon and evening. High of 41.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and very cold with a high of 22.

Friday: Partly sunny, high of 20.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high of 25.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries or some snow showers. High of 29.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler