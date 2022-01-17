A Winter wonderland for MLK Day

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(7 Day Forecast)

MLK Day: Reports have us at 5-9″ of snow by early this morning and snow totals will continue to increase a little bit more as we get through the day.  The heavy snow wrapped up early this morning but some  snow showers are expected through the morning.  This afternoon/evening some lake effect snow could be a part of the forecast and could give us another inch or so.  Cloudy and breezy with winds out of the West at 16-20mph and gusts up to 34mph.  High of 28.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 32.

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers in the afternoon and evening.  High of 41.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy and very cold with a high of 22.

Friday:  Partly sunny, high of 20.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 25.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries or some snow showers.  High of 29.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WTRF 7News Twitter