Above average temperatures return to the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: We will be welcoming some warmth into the Ohio Valley today and extending into the end of the work-week. We will start the day off with clear skies and some pockets of dense fog. If you are heading out on Route 7, Route 2, I 70, or I 77 expect to encounter some fog and add a few extra minutes on your commute time. As we get close to lunchtime, clouds will start to build into the region and filter in sunlight. Past lunch there will be a mixture of sun and clouds with rather warm temperatures being felt. Expected highs today will top off around 74-76, which is close to 15 degrees above average. There is a chance for some light rain showers into the early afternoon, thanks to a weak surface front making its way through our area. Winds will also be noticeable today, blowing from the SW around 8-12 mph with gusts upwards of 20mph.

THURSDAY: Above average temperatures will stick around into your Thursday. We will see mostly sunny skies and no rain. Highs will be around 76-78. It may feel more like summer.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies will start the day, but as we transition into the afternoon and evening, the clouds will thicken. We will keep with the warmer air mass in place with expected high temperatures around 77-79. A low pressure system is expected to make an appearance late Friday night giving us a chance of seeing some rain showers. The rain looks to stick around into the weekend.

SATURDAY: Seasonable weather finally returns. Expected high temperatures will be around 61-63 and it will be a welcome sight to many who enjoy the Fall-like temperatures. We will be stuck under mostly cloudy skies with rain showers off and on. The low pressure system looks to be in our hair for a majority of the weekend as of now.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures with highs around 60-62. There is a chance for sporadic rain showers.

MONDAY: The next work week keeps the threat for rain showers (mainly in the afternoon) and slightly warmer than usual temperatures. Highs around 64-66.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected with a threat for rain showers. High temperatures around 57-59.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey