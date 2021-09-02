Abundant sunshine and drying out for the back half of the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: After all the rain that we have been through, we DESERVE a dry day and luckily that is how we will end the work-week! Sunshine and blue skies are set to return, thanks to an upper level ridge, or area of high pressure building into our west. The other words that will best describe the weather include: calm, cool, and comfortable. This morning there could be some areas of fog developing along the river as well as in the lower lying regions. Some pockets could be dense, account for that and leave a few minutes early. Temperatures out the door could be seen as crisp, we are ranging in the mid to upper 50s with a refreshing feel to the air. We will start to dry out from a rain plagued first half of the work-week with the second half showing more of that bright yellow orb. A cooler and drier air-mass was brought in thanks to Ida leaving, which allowed muggy levels to return to a comfortable state. It was almost two weeks we dealt with oppressively muggy conditions in the Ohio Valley. Temperatures max out in the mid 70s for your afternoon high. Cloud coverage will be minimal if non-existent for today. Winds will blow from the north around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will stay clear with temps bottoming out into the lower 50s. It might even be too cold to open the windows.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable as we end the work-week. Thermometers will remain in the low to mid 70s for the afternoon high. It will be a good day to be outdoors and hangout, maybe even grill up some burgers. You will be able to head over to a Friday night football game and enjoy the pleasant weather, even into the weekend. Luckily, rain showers look to hold off until Sunday.

SATURDAY: A few clouds with mostly sunny skies is likely for your Saturday. Temperatures get back to the mid to upper 70s for the high. Muggy levels will stay comfortable.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head farther along into the weekend with a return of some rain showers. Do not expect it to be a complete washout, but scattered showers will be around throughout the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will max out in the mid 70s.

LABOR DAY: Another mixture of sun and clouds as we head into the holiday itself. Temperatures will sit in the upper 70s for the time being with a chance for a stray shower in the afternoon. Most of the region remains dry.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy for the beginning of the new work-week. A few showers are possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures max out in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice as we head into Wednesday. Thermometers hover around the mid 70s for the high, with not a whole lot of rain expected.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey