7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: It has not happened often through the month of March, but we are on pace for a slightly cooler than average day for the Ohio Valley. Normal high temperatures for the end of March are in the mid 50s, we will top off with the lower 50s this afternoon. Good news is the sun will be out and shining as high pressure starts to build in behind this weekend's rain showers. Winds will not be much of a factor, blowing from the west around 5-10 mph. As we head into the overnight hours, cloud coverage will stay minimal and overnight low will bottom out in the upper 30s. That is cooler yes, but not out of the norm. Average overnight lows are in the upper 30s.