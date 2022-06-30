7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mainly sunny skies yet again were back across Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Hopefully you were able to soak up some sunshine or be outdoors at some point today. It was a cookie cutter day in terms of sky coverage with hardly any clouds in the sky, pretty similar to what we had the last few days. The one difference is that daytime highs got back into upper 80s. Dew point temperatures were back in the refreshing category, although it will start to feel more sticky as we head into the overnight hours. Tonight, we will stay mainly clear with winds starting to shift and blow more from the south. Overnight lows will be down in the mid-60s with muggy levels on the rise.

FRIDAY: Happy July 1st Ohio Valley! Partly cloudy skies will best describe sky coverage with a chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined areas north of I 70 in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns for any storms will be breezy winds. Daytime highs will be in the lower 90s to upper 80s with heat index values in the mid-90s. Dew point temperatures will be in the muggy category.

SATURDAY: A grey day is expected with rain back in the forecast. A cold front is expected to shift into the region providing the showers with a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. There will be periods of dry weather, but we will stay predominately cloudy. If you have party plans, maybe a good idea to plan to be inside for some of it. Temperatures will max out in the lower 80s with tropical dew point temperatures (near 70 degrees).

SUNDAY: Chances for rain will be around for the morning and afternoon, but the day will not be a complete wash. Daytime highs likely back in the mid-80s. The afternoon and evening are trending to be dry under partly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: Happy 4th of July! In terms of your weather, patchy clouds and sun for the holiday is the trend for now. The patriotic theme of grills and pools should be able to be utilized, because we are expected to be precip-free, although an active upper-level air pattern could provide a few scattered showers. In terms of temperatures, we will max out in the mid-80s. It will likely feel sticky.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies will make their way into the forecast with temperatures ranging in the mid-80s. A few spotty showers could develop for the afternoon. Our new air-mass will continue enough energy to pop off showers for the next few days.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers possible. Maximum temperatures will be in the mid to low 80s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with spotty showers in the forecast. Temperature wise we will max out in the lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey