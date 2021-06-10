Vet Voices

Additional downpours Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Variable clouds, warm and humid with spotty downpours, Lows 65-69.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then additional downpours, Highs near 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 82-86.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs 80-84.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny then isolated showers, Highs near 80.

TUESDAY: Abundant sunshine and less humid, Highs 74-78.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cool and dry, Highs 70-74.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 73-77

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

