Additional downpours Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds, warm and humid with spotty downpours, Lows 65-69.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then additional downpours, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 82-86.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs 80-84.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny then isolated showers, Highs near 80.
TUESDAY: Abundant sunshine and less humid, Highs 74-78.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cool and dry, Highs 70-74.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 73-77
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker