Additional showers for Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers, Lows near 60.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, near 70.
FRIDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny, Highs 56-60.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 61-65.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 73-77
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny then a few showers, Highs 72-76.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 74-78.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cooler, Highs 66-70.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker