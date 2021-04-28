Additional showers for Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To The Draft
April 29 2021 08:00 pm

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers, Lows near 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, near 70.

FRIDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny, Highs 56-60.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 61-65.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 73-77

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny then a few showers, Highs 72-76.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 74-78.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cooler, Highs 66-70.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter