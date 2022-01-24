Additional snowfall is coming later today

Monday: Snow showers beginning once again in the afternoon/evening.  We are expecting 1-2″ of additional snowfall.  Those down in Tyler/Wetzl will probably see less snowfall. High of 32.

Tuesday: A few flurries to start the day with clouds starting to break in the second half of the day. High of 27.

Wednesday: Starting off very cold and only warming up to 20 degrees for the high. Partly cloudy.

Thursday:  Another bitter cold morning with a high of 31. Partly cloudy with increasing cloud cover.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.  High of 29.

Saturday:  Variable cloudiness, high of 22.

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 32.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

