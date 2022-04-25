7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly sunny and beautiful were the best ways to describe the start of the day. It was another hot day too, as temperatures roared back into the low 80s. Cloud coverage started to increase around lunchtime with more grey skies before dinner. A cold front is advancing through Central Ohio with its sights set on the Northern Panhandle and SE Ohio after dinner. A few storms could turn feisty, as the Storm Prediction Center outlined portions of Eastern Ohio in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns would be gusty winds and isolated instances of hail. Most cells should stay below severe criteria. Tonight, rain showers will likely have started around 5/6 o clock and stick around into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Winds could be breezy and blow sustained from the west around 10-15 mph with gusts of 25 possible. Overnight temps will dip down into the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: A few scattered showers will be around for the early morning hours with most of the rain wrapping up by the morning commute. There could be some lingering valley fog for the morning hours, but most should stay clear. Cloud coverage will be around again for a Tuesday as colder air starts to funnel in. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A few pockets of sun behind partly cloudy skies for mid-week. Daytime highs will be in the upper 40s. It will likely be breezy at times with sustained winds from the northwest around 10-15 mph. Gusts of 30 are possible. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, temperatures will dip below the freezing mark. Frost/Freeze weather headlines are likely to be issued, so you can start to look ahead to pull in sensitive vegetation or cover plants if you so choose.

THURSDAY: Calmer weather continues into the end of the week as temperatures start to rebound as well. Daytime highs will be in the mid 50s with mainly sunny skies. We will once again see cold air for Friday morning with overnight lows approaching the freezing mark. Frost/Freeze weather headlines will likely be issued again.

FRIDAY: Sunshine is the trend for now with temperatures expected to get into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. It will be a nice quiet stretch for the weather department.

SATURDAY: More sun for the Ohio Valley as we continue our upward climb in temps. Daytime highs will be in the lower 60s. It will be another comfortable weekend for outdoor activities if you were not able to take advantage last weekend.

SUNDAY: May first has arrived! Cloud coverage builds into the area with an increasing threat for rain activity. Warmer air continues to lift into the Ohio Valley with highs back in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with another chance for rain showers. High temps will be in the mid to upper 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey