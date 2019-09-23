After evening rain, Monday night brings a gradual clearing

TONIGHT: A gradual clearing and much cooler, Lows 53-55.
TUESDAY: AM fog, mostly sunny and staying cool and dry, Highs 72-74.
WEDNESDAY: Gradual warm-up, mostly sunny, clouds increase at night, Highs 76-78.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for showers, Highs 74-78.
FRIDAY: Broken clouds and warm, Highs 80-82.
SATURDAY: Quiet conditions with some intervals of sunshine, Highs 82-85.
SUNDAY: More clouds but staying nice, Highs 80-83.
MONDAY: Continued warmth with more sun than cloud, Highs 82-84.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

