After evening rain, Monday night brings a gradual clearing

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: A gradual clearing and much cooler, Lows 53-55.

TUESDAY: AM fog, mostly sunny and staying cool and dry, Highs 72-74.

WEDNESDAY: Gradual warm-up, mostly sunny, clouds increase at night, Highs 76-78.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for showers, Highs 74-78.

FRIDAY: Broken clouds and warm, Highs 80-82.

SATURDAY: Quiet conditions with some intervals of sunshine, Highs 82-85.

SUNDAY: More clouds but staying nice, Highs 80-83.

MONDAY: Continued warmth with more sun than cloud, Highs 82-84.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler