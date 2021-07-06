Air Quality Alert Day for the Ohio Valley

Wheeling, WV – An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Ohio Valley from the Environmental Protection Agency. Air quality for today will feature higher counts of ozone at the surface. This will mean poor air quality for sensitive groups like those with respiratory disease, the elderly, and children with asthma

The heat and mugginess will also make breathing difficult for those individuals. Temperatures today will be maxing out in the lower 90s, dew point temperatures (mugginess values) will be in the oppressively muggy category as well. Those will combine to give heat index values in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.

Stay hydrated if you plan to work outdoors and stay in the AC as long as you can. Check on the elderly to make sure their air is on and working. Always stay weather aware and prepared Ohio Valley

~ StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey