WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wildfires are still ongoing across Central Canada and a shift in the upper air pattern transports smoke particles into the Ohio Valley.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commisson is issuing an air quality alert for particle matter that goes into effect at midnight on Tuesday and runs into Wednesday night.

West Virginia DOES NOT do Air Quality Alerts.

Ongoing conditions in the upper levels of the atmosphere feature northwesterly winds.

With the wildfires still blazing, a return of the smoke particles also means hazy skies and poor air quality.

Upper level air pattern keeps northwesterly winds present.

Hazy skies are also returning to the Ohio Valley after a grey and gloomy day due to the smoke.

Current look over Grand Vue Park in Marshall, County WV.

What About Air Quality?

The air quality as of Wednesday evening is sitting in the moderate level, which means it is unhealthy for sensitive people.

Current look at air quality levels across the Midwest and Ohio Valley.

Moving forward into the overnight hours and through Wednesday, a plume of smoke will advance through the area.

Smoke plume advancing into the region as we head into Wednesday.

Future air quality index (AQI) levels are forecast to reach as high as Red and Orange levels with index values as high as 200.

Forecast air quality index for Wednesday.

The AQI levels explained:

Orange (101 – 150): Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and those with other respiratory diseases. Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects like shortness of breath and coughing. The general public is less likely to be affected.

Red (151 – 200): Unhealthy for everyone. Sensitive groups should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else should reduce prolonged outdoor activities and and consider taking breaks when outdoors.

For reference, the last time we dealt with upper level smoke our air quality was around 101 -150.

For a current look at your local air quality level, click here.