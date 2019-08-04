Alexa’s Evening Weather

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog overnight, Lows 61-64. MONDAY: Broken clouds, chance for a storm to develop in the afternoon, Highs 81-84. TUESDAY: Partial sunshine and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon, Highs 83-85. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms, Highs 79-83. THURSDAY: A few clouds linger but mostly dry, High 82-85. FRIDAY: Mainly sunny skies and cooler, Highs 80-83. SATURDAY: Cooler air continues with sunshine, Highs near 80. SUNDAY: Staying dry and nice, Highs just above 80.