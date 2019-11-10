Alexa’s Late Night Weather

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Very cold with a few clouds, Lows 21-24. SATURDAY: Slightly warmer and dry, Highs 43-45. SUNDAY: Much nicer, partly sunny, Highs 51-54. MONDAY: AM rain changing to snow showers, Highs 40-42. TUESDAY: AM snow, mostly cloudy, Highs near 32. WEDNESDAY: Staying cold, mostly sunny, Highs 32-34. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies, Highs 37-39.