7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Another day, another dose of April showers for Ohio and West Virginia. Same old stuff it feels like, right? A cold front advanced through the region earlier this morning and brought with it rounds of rain for the morning commute. Shower activity started to taper off around lunchtime and though the afternoon we stayed a bit more grey and cloudy. Temperature wise we were back in the upper 50s to low 60s for the region thanks to southerly flow at the surface. Winds were a bit more noticeable as well, blowing around 10-15 mph with gusts of 30 reported. The afternoon hours were much better than the morning due to no more rain. Tonight, we will stay dry although cloudy. A few pockets of fog could develop around the Ohio River for the morning commute on Friday, so be mindful of that. Overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: A mainly dry day is where the trend is taking us for the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Cloud coverage will be around, but we will possibly see a bit more sun for the afternoon. We go from mostly to partly cloudy through the day. A stray shower or two is possible after midnight into early Saturday morning, but most will stay dry.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy will describe sky coverage with temperatures on the rise! We will near the upper 70s for our afternoon high with a few pockets of 80 likely. We will see a mixture of sun and clouds for the day, hopefully you can get out and enjoy the nice weather. It will be a good day to wash the car or cut the grass, just keep the sun block around.

SUNDAY: Another day where temperatures will likely approach the 80-degree threshold. Sky coverage will feature sun and clouds again. Another gorgeous day to be outdoors!

MONDAY: More rain, again, on a Monday. Another chance for rain showers with a stray rumble of thunder in the afternoon as a cold front pushes through. High temps will be in the mid 70s, then we return to highs in the 50s later in the week. The upper-level air pattern cannot make up its mind.

TUESDAY: Snap back to 50-degree weather for the Ohio Valley. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain showers will be scattered in nature, mostly in the morning hours. Cloud coverage sticks around for the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with cooler air around. Temperatures will max out in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Calmer weather towards the end of the week as temperatures start to rebound as well. Daytime highs will be in the mid 50s with mainly sunny skies.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey