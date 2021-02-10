AM clouds turning to PM snow showers

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected to start the day with the active weather pattern of snow continuing on. The morning commute will not be impacted like it was yesterday. As of now, we are expected to see some snow showers starting into the afternoon and they will linger around till early Thursday morning. Accumulation totals will be around 1-3″ with higher amount on the hilltops and ridges for this next system. The bulk of precip will fall as rain/sleet to our south. Temperatures will top off in the upper 20s. Winds will blow from the northeast around 5-10 mph, making it feel slightly colder outside.

THURSDAY: Snow shower activity looks to continue on, mainly in the morning with the chance of blowing snow. There is a chance we get stuck under a warmer wedge of air that could produce some freezing/wintry mix to areas south of I 70 around the morning commute time. Mostly cloudy skies are expected once again with temperatures topping off in the upper 20s to low 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies to round off the work week. As of now another snow system will be swinging in that could bring another round of measurable snow to the Ohio Valley. We will see it start late Thursday evening and that could continue on into the morning commute for your Friday. It is too far to estimate accumulations but it is expected to be a slow moving system. Daytime highs will be in the low 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder compared to where our temperatures were for the work-week. As of now, highs will top off around the mid 20s with overnight lows into Sunday morning around the low teens. We could see some patchy snow showers into the evening time.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and colder as we round off the weekend. Temperatures will top off in mid 20s. We could also see another cold Monday morning with lows in the single digits.

MONDAY: Cloudy with colder air in place. High temperatures will be in the mid 20s. Snow showers are also expected to make their way into the Ohio Valley.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with colder air staying around. Daytime highs will be in the mid 20s and we could see some patchy snow showers.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey