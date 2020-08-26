AM fog and a threat for rain this afternoon

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: In comparison to yesterday, today will be a lighter day of weather. We will start off though with some dense precipitation induced fog thanks to yesterdays rain event. Once the fog burns off mid morning, I expect to see partly cloudy skies. As per usual, once we head into the afternoon clouds will thicken. We are in the smallest category for severe weather today. It looks like some brief periods of rain cannot be ruled out this afternoon. There is a small chance we see a thunderstorm. Highs around 86-88.

THURSDAY: The summer-like weather with high heat and mugginess will continue on. Looks like Thursday we return the chance of some severe weather across our region. I expect to see more numerous thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs around 87-89.

FRIDAY: Dew points should be dropping making it feel less muggy. I expect to see widespread rain showers off and on throughout the day. As much as I want sun and 80 degree weather, we do need some rain. Highs around 84-86.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions with morning and afternoon rain showers. There could be a few rumbles of thunder into the afternoon. The rain we are expected to receive could be the remnants of Hurricane Laura. Highs around 78-80.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and comfortable. Highs around 76-78.

MONDAY: Clear skies and pleasant. Highs around 80-82.

TUESDAY: Broken clouds and the threat for some afternoon showers and storms. Highs around 81-83.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey