Fog and possibly some showers Thursday AM, storms move in later

7-Day Forecast
THURSDAY: AM fog and maybe some showers, some strong afternoon storms likely, cloudy, Highs 80-82.
FRIDAY: A few showers and PM storms again, Highs 81-83.
SATURDAY: AM showers possible then becoming sunny and less humid, Highs 78-80.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice, Highs around 75.
MONDAY: Staying dry and pleasant, Highs around 80.
TUESDAY: Warming up with a blend of sunshine and clouds, Highs 85-87.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for showers and storms, Highs 83-85.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler