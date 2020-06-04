Fog and possibly some showers Thursday AM, storms move in later

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: AM fog and maybe some showers, some strong afternoon storms likely, cloudy, Highs 80-82.

FRIDAY: A few showers and PM storms again, Highs 81-83.

SATURDAY: AM showers possible then becoming sunny and less humid, Highs 78-80.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice, Highs around 75.

MONDAY: Staying dry and pleasant, Highs around 80.

TUESDAY: Warming up with a blend of sunshine and clouds, Highs 85-87.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for showers and storms, Highs 83-85.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler