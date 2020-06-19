AM fog Friday with showers later

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: AM fog, partly sunny with a few showers and PM storms, Highs 78-80.

SATURDAY: AM fog, trending mostly dry, maybe a PM shower/storm, Highs around 80-82.

SUNDAY: A sun and cloud mix with a chance of showers and storms later, Highs around 82-84.

MONDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms, warming up, Highs around 85.

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms possible, Highs 83-85.

WEDNESDAY: Showers may linger, Highs 81-83.

THURSDAY: Still remaining partly wet, Highs around 80.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler