AM fog, slightly cooler with peeks of sun on Tuesday

CHRISTMAS EVE: AM fog likely, a mix of sun and clouds, a touch cooler, Highs around 50.
CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly sunny and comfortable, Highs 53-55.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, very mild, Highs 55-57.
FRIDAY: Clouds continue, Highs near 55.
SATURDAY: Chance for PM rain showers, mainly cloudy, Highs 51-53.
SUNDAY: Rain showers likely with cloudy skies, overnight showers and flurries mix possible, Highs 50-52.
MONDAY: Chance rain and light snow showers, Highs 41-43.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

