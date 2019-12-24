AM fog, slightly cooler with peeks of sun on Tuesday

7-Day Forecast

CHRISTMAS EVE: AM fog likely, a mix of sun and clouds, a touch cooler, Highs around 50.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly sunny and comfortable, Highs 53-55.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, very mild, Highs 55-57.

FRIDAY: Clouds continue, Highs near 55.

SATURDAY: Chance for PM rain showers, mainly cloudy, Highs 51-53.

SUNDAY: Rain showers likely with cloudy skies, overnight showers and flurries mix possible, Highs 50-52.

MONDAY: Chance rain and light snow showers, Highs 41-43.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler