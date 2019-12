7-Day Forecast

TODAY: AM fog, otherwise partly sunny, very mild, Highs 57-60.

FRIDAY: Scattered light rain through the morning, AM fog possible, cloudy, Highs 55-57.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers after midnight, Highs 54-56.

SUNDAY: Rain showers, warm, Highs near 60.

MONDAY: Rain, then PM snow likely, Highs 42-44.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mainly cloudy, cooling down, Highs 37-39.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Peeks of sunshine, Highs 38-40.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler