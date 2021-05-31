AM fog with higher temperatures for your Memorial Day Monday

7-Day Forecast:

MEMORIAL DAY: First off, Thank You to all the brave men and women who served our country and kept us safe. In terms of your weather, we will start to see improvement in the temperatures department as well as sky coverage. Weak high pressure will start to build in across the Ohio Valley, allowing for more sunshine in the afternoon hours. In the morning hours, we will see some areas of fog with patches being very dense. Out the door temps are in the mid to upper 40s right now and there will be a slight chill in the air. We will rebound to temperatures in the upper 60s if not right around 70 degrees this afternoon. No chances for rain today or tomorrow as we will stay under the influence of high pressure. The backyard BBQ looks to be in the clear if you plan to take part. Sky coverage will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny in the area, meaning a few clouds in the sky are possible. Winds will blow from the northwest around 5 mph. The overnight hours will showcase a few more clouds in the area and temperatures falling to the low 50s.

TUESDAY: We welcome the month of June with some patchy clouds mixing in sunshine. Temperatures will gradually improve to the mid 70s, which is very seasonable to begin the new month.

WEDNESDAY: The few day trend of dry weather looks to end as we head into the midpoint of the work-week. A cold front and area of low-pressure will start to make its way into the Ohio Valley. Rain showers will look to hold off until the early afternoon for areas along the Ohio River. A stray thunderstorm is possible as well. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: A soaking rain event is likely as we head into the end of your work-week. The low-pressure system looks to stick around and provide a good dose of rain. Thermometers will max out in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with pockets of rain showers likely to continue on. Temperatures will be back in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: A few more rays of sunshine as we head into the beginning of the weekend. Partly cloudy and temperatures will be on the climb. We could go back to the 80s on Saturday. A few isolated showers are possible as well.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice as we end the first weekend of June. Temperatures will stay in the 80s for our high and it could be a good pool day.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey