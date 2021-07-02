AM fog with layered clouds this afternoon

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: Most of our rain adventures are looking to wrap up as we begin to turn the page to the holiday weekend. This morning, you may experience some fog thanks to the rain we got yesterday. Some pockets could be dense, so give yourself a few extra minutes to get to work. Sky coverage today will be a bit grey this morning but could improve and show some sunshine as we head further along. We will be dry for the most part of today, but a stray shower or two is possible in the mid morning hours as well as into the afternoon. A washout is not expected but it may be best to keep the umbrellas handy in case it does pop-up. Temperatures will max out in the lower 70s, which is about 10 degrees below average. Dew point values will be more tolerable as well, especially this afternoon. The weather you can wear will not return at least until the next work-week. Winds will blow from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will remain partly cloudy and temperatures will get down to the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: We are starting to see an improvement in this weekend’s weather. Some clouds will remain overhead (we will call it mostly sunny), but we should stay mostly dry. Some instances of sunny skies are also possible. An isolated shower or two could fire up, but most of the day will remain dry. Best chances for a stray shower will be to the north of I 70. Temperatures will hover in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the 4th of July. Looks like the weather could start to improve starting Sunday as high pressure is expected to build back in. Backyard BBQs and outdoor activities look to be a go.. High temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

MONDAY: At the moment, we could see a sun filled and dry day in the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Dew point temps could get back into the muggy category unfortunately. Southwesterly winds are to thank for that….

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm as we head into Tuesday. Temperatures look to get back into the 80s if not flirt with 90 degrees. There is a chance for some showers and storms to develop in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: A few more clouds than sunshine as we look ahead to next Wed. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s and we could see a few rain showers throughout the day.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and rain showers could be the dominant feature. Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s. It looks like we will remain muggy as well.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey