7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Cloud cover took its time to make its way into the Ohio Valley this morning. Our next weather system is starting to form to our west with the advancement of a cold front. It became grey this afternoon, but we did see a few peaks of brightness behind cloudy skies. The bulk of the rain will hold off until the overnight hours, where we could hear a few rumbles of thunder and encounter isolated damaging wind gusts. Temperature wise today, we returned to the lower 70s. Winds were a bit noticeable at times, blowing from the south/southwest around 5-10 mph. Winds will pickup as the front passes through. Tonight, clouds will increase as well as widespread rain. Our maximum temperature for Thursday will be reached after midnight, will falling temps thereafter. Morning temperatures will likely sit in the mid to upper 50s. Max temps for the day will be in the lower 60s. A bit of a backwards day.

THURSDAY: An increase in cloud cover is likely towards the end of the week as the next weather system starts to form. We will see rain showers and breezy winds throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. Daytime highs will be in the low 60s just after midnight with dropping temps into the afternoon and evening. Much colder air will funnel in as we head into the weekend with max temps sitting below average. Winds will also be breezy at times with gusts as high as 30 mph, for the morning hours. Thursday night into Friday morning, we will likely see temps in the 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY: Colder air seeps back into the region with daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s. We will trend to be mostly sunny for the morning hours with a few pockets of clouds for the afternoon and evening. It will be another crisp evening for Friday night football across Ohio and West Virginia.

SATURDAY: High pressure starts to work back into the forecast for the weekend, but we will not be out of the grasps of cooler air. Daytime highs will range in the mid to low 60s. Sky coverage will feature sun and clouds.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with another round of rain showers scattered across the board, mainly for the afternoon hours. It will be much cooler with northwesterly winds present as well. Daytime highs will sit in the lower 60s to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Another round of rain showers with colder air making a return. Daytime highs will range in the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows will be in the mid-30s for Tuesday morning, I will expect to see another frost/freeze weather headline.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and sunshine for the day. Temperature wise will be much cooler than average, maxing out in the mid-40s. There could be an isolated shower present.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy and cooler with daytime highs in the upper 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey