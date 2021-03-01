AM showers for your Monday morning

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: All we have to do is get through some rain showers in the early morning hours and then we will be treated to some sunshine over the next several days. Rain activity looks to wrap up around 8/9 AM today and then cloudy skies are expected until lunchtime. Some clearing is possible as we transition into the afternoon hours. There are some Areal Flood Advisories in the area for some small creeks and streams running over the embankments. Major flooding concerns look to stay to our southeast. Ponding on roadways is likely for most of our area as well. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day as colder air starts to funnel in. Our afternoon high temperature will be in the mid to low 40s. Winds will also be a factor, blowing from the northwest at 10-15 mph, gusting upwards of 30 mph. Clouds will start to clear out some as we transition to the overnight period, where our low will bottom out to the upper teens. Also, Happy Meteorological Spring! The Spring Equinox is in 19 days.

TUESDAY: The sun looks to return and prevail as we head into your Tuesday. We will look to stay sunny for the remainder of the week with some days expecting to see maybe a few more clouds compared to others. It is certainly a nice change in pace. Temperatures however will run slightly colder than average. High temps will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer for your Wednesday. Temperatures will be topping off in the low 50s. Enjoy the sunshine

THURSDAY: A few more clouds in the skies compared to what we head for the beginning of the work week. Temperatures will be topping off in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice to end the work week. Temperature wise we will be in the upper 30s for your high. We will continue the dry spell into the weekend as well.

SATURDAY: More sun than clouds as the weekend move in. Temperature wise, we top off in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice once again with highs in the mid 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey