AM showers return for the mid-point of the week

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers all throughout the Ohio Valley will take part through the morning hours. There is a chance for some rumbles of thunder as well.. Areas of Tyler and Wetzel county are in a Flash Flood Watch, meaning the ingredients are there for flooding conditions. If you encounter flooded roads, turn around! Temperatures right now are in the mid to low 50s but the mugginess is starting to clear out. There is a chance for some fog development later on this morning. Rain activity will start to wrap up by lunchtime and then mostly cloudy skies will stick around. One thing we will notice is that it will be much colder, as temperatures max out in the upper 50s and will likely fall throughout the day. We will unfortunately be stuck with the colder than average air for the near future. Winds will blow from the northwest around 5-10 mph with gusts of 20 possible. As we head into the overnight hours, clouds will start to clear out and temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies will dominate the region and temperatures will max out around 60 degrees. Most of the day will remain dry as weak high pressure will be overhead. However, rain activity is expected later in the evening as the next upper level disturbance swings by.

FRIDAY: Clouds linger on as well as some scattered rain showers set to return Friday morning and afternoon. Temps will max out in the upper 50s. There could be some isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds could finally mix in some sunshine to start the weekend. Temperature wise we will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We could see some rain showers develop in the afternoon and evening hours.

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun to end the weekend. We will stick with the chance of rain showers as well. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: The active weather pattern looks to continue as rain showers are in the forecast. Temps will max out in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for your Tuesday. Temps will be in the mid to low 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey