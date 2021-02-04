AM sun to PM clouds for your Thursday

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: Bundle up as you head out the door on Thursday, it will be cold! We will warm up to highs in the upper 30s ahead of another system that could bring some mixed precip to the Ohio Valley. Most of the morning and early afternoon are shaping up to be rather nice. We will see some sun before cloudy skies start to swing in. The later afternoon and evening will remain cloudy, but it looks like we will see mostly rain as we head into the late evening hours and into early Friday morning thanks to temperatures in the mid 30s. Some snow/freezing rain is possible. There could be some hazards for tomorrow morning commute if we see any of the wintry mix.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and mixed precip is expected to round off the work week. This will be a fast moving system and should be out of the region by lunchtime. Rain, snow, and freezing rain are possible through the early morning hours. This could pose a threat for the early morning commute. By lunchtime we are expected to maybe see a passing snow flurry or two. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and dry weather looks to return for the weekend. Temperatures will hover in the mid 30s. It looks like overnight lows will bottom out in the upper teens. We are going to see an arctic blast of cold air as we head into Sunday and into the next work week thanks to a dip in the polar vortex.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and colder as we round off the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the mid 20s. There could be some stray flurries in the area. Overnight lows could bottom out in the single digits, meaning we could see sub 0 wind chills on Monday morning!

MONDAY: The blast of arctic air sticks around into Monday where our high temperature is expected to be close to 20 degrees below average. Models are starting to hint that we do not get this arctic blast that we were seeing a few days ago. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low 20s.

TUESDAY: Clouds will stay put with a chance of snow flurries. Temperatures top off in the in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Afternoon highs are expected to be seasonable as of now. The cold burst is not expected to be around for too long. We will see the chance for some snow flurries.