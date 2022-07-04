7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Happy 4th of July! In terms of your weather, it was a bright blue sky and plentiful sunshine day all across the board. Hopefully you were able to utilize the grills and pools to cool off. Temperatures were back in the mid to upper 80s for our daytime high. The plentiful sunshine will start to wane as we head into the work-week with an active upper air pattern moving in, that will give us daily chances for rain. Tonight, patchy clouds will start to increase with a muggier air-mass settling in. Winds will blow from the southeast around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A tricky setup will best describe our weather for Tuesday. Weather models have not been in full agreement regarding the days weather, but expect it to be a bit more active. The overall development of this system is still tricky to pinpoint. A surface cold front is draped along the Great Lakes region and will move into the Upper Ohio Valley by Wednesday morning. The development of showers and storms before the front axis moves in will limit the potency of any severe weather late in the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our region as a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. The primary concerns will be the potential for damaging wind gusts that could result in power outages, flash flooding due to heavy rain, and high moisture content. An isolated tornado threat is low, but not fully zero. A few isolated showers will likely roll in around lunchtime. If that happens, expect less in terms of weather for our evening hours. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s. Muggy levels will be noticeable, and winds will be breezy, blowing from the southwest around 10-15 mph with gusts of 30 possible. The day will not be a washout.

WEDNESDAY: Early morning showers will start to clear out around lunchtime. An active air flow aloft could return showers and possible storms for the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s. We will not see a full day of rain.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers in the forecast. Rain activity will likely get going through the morning hours and linger into the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. Temperature wise, we will max out in the lower 80s. Dew point temperatures and muggy levels will be sticky.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy skies for the end of the next week, with a chance for scattered showers. Temps will be in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds with chances for rain in the early morning hours of the day. The afternoon will start to clear out. Temperatures will max out in the mid to low 80s.

SUNDAY: High pressure finally returns, allowing for sunshine back across the Ohio Valley skies. Temperature wise, we will stay in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey