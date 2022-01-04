An active few days for the end of the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: The sunshine being around was a nice way to start the day. It was another frigid start to the day, but the good news is that we were treated to some sunshine and that made it feel warmer outside. Winds did make it feel slightly cooler, but as the day progressed the winds calmed down. Max temps so far today have been right around 40 degrees. We will likely stay above the 40s even for tomorrow before a complete shift in winds and pattern is expected. Tonight, clouds will likely start to build into the Ohio Valley with rising temps overnight. We will reach the low just around midnight with temps getting towards the upper 30s by the morning commute. Winds will likely pick up where they left off as well, blowing from the south around 10-15 mph. A breezy day is expected for the Ohio Valley tomorrow.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds are expected to return with a chance for a few rain showers in the afternoon. A center of low pressure will also bring breezy winds back to the valley with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Overall, the day should stay mainly calm for most. The only concern is the notable winds and a stray shower popping up. High temps will be in the mid 40s. Temps will dip down into the 20s as we head into overnight hours.

THURSDAY: Here is where the weather turns fun. Another complex system will make its way back into the Ohio Valley for the day. We will stay with cloudy skies for most of the day with snow showers likely to start in the afternoon and evening hours. This will likely continue on to early Friday morning. There is still uncertainty with this system overall. The onset of precip, the placement of low pressure (which ultimately correlates to snow totals), and where will the highest snow totals drop. This is an ongoing situation and of course something that I will continue to track for you as the week progresses. We will have a better understanding of the system by tomorrow. Temperatures will be cold, as we dip down into the upper 20s. Breezy winds will also make it feel much colder outside. Winds also be a bit more noticeable with gusts of 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cold with breezy winds making a return. We could see a few snow flurries fall in the early morning hours, most of the morning commute not seeing falling precip. However, due to the possibility of accumulating snow there could be some slick spots early on. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures could dip down into the low teens Friday night into Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Mostly/partly cloudy if not, dry, and quiet for now. Winds should start to die down as well since we will be in a transition zone to a new air mass. High temperatures will hold steady in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with a return of rain showers throughout the region. Another soaking rainfall is likely across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will inch their way back towards the mid 40s. It will likely be breezy as well.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy and cold for the beginning of the work-week. Temperatures will only be in the 20s for our daytime high. Winds will also start to pick up as well.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the early parts of the next week. Temperatures will be back in the lower 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey