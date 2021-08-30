An active first half of the week is expected with showers and storms likely

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: As we begin the new work-week and approach the end of August, we will remain with rain showers and storms for the first half of the week. None of the rain yet is associated with post Hurricane Ida, which will hold off until Tuesday night/Wednesday. A good soaking is expected in the next few days. As of this morning, we have showers and storms firing up in our neck of the woods. A second wave of rain will move through later on today and into the afternoon. All of today’s rain is associated with a surface cold front that will clear out the mugginess by Wednesday. Current temperatures sit in the mid to upper 60s right now. Muggy levels are also high. Mostly cloudy skies will blanket the area for most of today. Keep the umbrellas around because we have a chance of seeing some thunderstorms developing later this afternoon and evening. We have a chance to break the rainiest month of all time at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport by the time we head into Wednesday. Temperatures this afternoon will max out in the lower 80s. Muggy levels will remain high through tomorrow. Tonight, scattered rain showers are likely with clouds around. Overnight temps bottom out in the upper 60s. We could see a few showers fire up early tomorrow morning.

TUESDAY: Aside from a stray shower in the morning hours, we will get a brief break in the rain department until the afternoon/evening hours. Clouds will be around and we will not see much sun until the back half of the week. Temperatures drop down to the mid/upper 70s for our afternoon high, thanks to the cold front from yesterday. Later in the day, here comes Ida! Rounds of rain are likely to start and produce anywhere from 1-5″ of rain with locally higher amounts possible. Will continue to monitor the track to see how much rain is possible.

WEDNESDAY: Happy September Ohio Valley! In terms of your weather, post Hurricane Ida will have the Ohio Valley under its grips and produce heavy rain through the morning into the afternoon hours. A good swath of rain is likely with rain totals ranging from 1-5″ as of now. The track of the system will dictate how much rain we will see. Will continue to monitor that. Temperatures only reach the 70s for our high but the tropical moisture will keep dew point values high. Everything will start to improve by Thursday.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and blue skies are set to return, thanks to an upper level trough, or area of high pressure building into our west. We will start to dry out from a rain plagued first half of the work-week with the second half showing more of that sun. Temperatures stay in the mid 70s for our high with comfortable dew point values likely.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable as we end the work-week. Thermometers will inch their way into the mid to upper 70s. It will be a good day to be outdoors and hangout. Head over to a Friday night football game and enjoy the pleasant weather, even into the weekend.

SATURDAY: A few clouds with mostly sunny skies is likely for your Saturday. Temperatures get back to the upper 70s for the high. Muggy levels could get slightly sticky.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head farther along into the weekend. Temperatures will max out in the lower 80 if not upper 70s. We will stay dry as of now.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey