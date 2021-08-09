An active stretch of weather as we head through the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: A very active weather pattern returns as we head through the second week of August as daily rain chances return, but not everyone could see rain. Above average temperatures are expected today through the end of the week as well. As of this morning, it will be a warm and muggy start as dew point temps range in the uncomfortable and unpleasant category without the door temps ranging in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of fog are possible, especially in the valley locations. Account for pockets of dense fog on your commute to work. We will be under the influence of high pressure through the afternoon, that means we will see a bit more sun than clouds from the morning into the early evening hours. Temperatures today will inch their way close to 90 degrees. Expect it to stay rather muggy as well. Know the signs of heat related illness, especially today since the sun will be out. Take breaks if you are working outside and stay hydrated. The active weather pattern will start to set up this evening and through the overnight period as an upper level disturbance pushes through, some areas of the Ohio Valley could see some patchy showers. That will be the key word for most of the rain this week, spotty in nature. We will remain with scattered showers overnight in the beginning stages of your Tuesday. Low temps will be in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies will be present in the Ohio Valley as we will transition from fair conditions from the weekend to increasing chances for rain and storm activity. A few showers are possible in the AM hours with our best chance for storms to come as we head into the afternoon. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds within any storm development and the possibility for downpours. Temperatures will be back in the upper 80s for our afternoon high with dew point temps in the oppressively muggy category. Take it easy if you plan to be outside at all.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy and warm for your Wednesday. We will once again deal with the chances of seeing rain showers in the morning with some afternoon/evening showers and storms possible. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s with heat index values possibly in the mid to upper 90s by the afternoon hours.

THURSDAY: As we push through another work-week, we will stick with the chance for scattered PM showers and storms with a hot and muggy air mass in place. Temps will top off in the mid to upper 80s with oppressively muggy levels. Heat index values will be back in the mid to upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely as we near the end of the work-week. Scattered rain showers are likely across the area as relief from the heat and mugginess is in sight, thanks to a cold front that is expected to swing through. The cold front will drop the muggy levels back down and tame the high heat. Temps will max out in the mid 80s before falling.

SATURDAY: Dry and pleasant weather is likely as we head into the weekend. Just in time right? Lower muggy levels and a comfortable air-mass will be brought in thanks to a cold front. Temps will be back in the seasonal range, maxing out in the mid to low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: A sun and clouds mix for the Ohio Valley, but expect to see a bit more sun. Temps will be back in the lower 80s with no mugginess around.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey