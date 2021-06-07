Scattered pop-up showers and storms for the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: A very nice weekend looks to be a thing of the past as we turn the page to the first Monday of June. A much more active and dreary week is expected as upper level disturbances and surface low pressure systems migrate across the Ohio Valley. As we head closer to lunchtime and through the afternoon, we will start to increase our chances for some pop-up showers and storms in our area. Most weather models show showers firing off near Zanesville, but expect some to cut across SE Ohio and the Panhandle. Thermometers will max out in the mid 80s this afternoon and we will also stay uncomfortable in terms of mugginess. Dew point temps will be in the upper 60s not only for today, but most of this week, leaving us muggy. Winds will blow from the southeast around 5-10 mph. As we head into the overnight hours, clouds will stick around as well as the chance for some spotty showers. Low temps will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies will stick around for most of the week as well. However, there could be some pockets of sun that decide to make their way out. But don’t expect to need the sunglasses for an all day event. Scattered showers are possible in the mid morning hours as well as into the afternoon. Dew point values will inch near 70, meaning it will feel oppressive outside. Temps will be in the mid to low 80s for your afternoon high.

WEDNESDAY: Grey and overcast skies will not allow us to see much of the sun. Showers and storms are likely in the area and it will probably be best to stay inside. It will stay feeling very muggy. Temperatures will be in the low 80s for our high.

THURSDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head closer to the weekend. Showers and storms are possible in the afternoon. High temperatures remain in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Our next dose of a soaking, all day rain could come on Friday. A low-pressure system is set to roll through the Midwest with sights set on the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees for our high.

SATURDAY: More sun and less rain as we head into the weekend. Clouds will start to thin out, allowing the sunshine to return. Some scattered showers are possible. Temperatures will be in the low 80s for our high.

SUNDAY: A mostly dry day is in store for now. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny as temperatures stay in the lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey