An active weather starts today with scattered rain showers

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: The few day trend of dry weather looks to end as we head into the midpoint of the work-week. An area of low-pressure will start to make its way into the Ohio Valley, providing rain showers in the AM hours. Radar has the bulk of rain near Columbus this morning, but we will see periods of rain this morning and then once again this afternoon. Current temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s right now and there is a chance we see some areas of fog develop once the rain tapers off. Shower activity will likely return into the afternoon with a stray thunderstorm possible closer to dinnertime. Temperatures will max out in the lower 70s. An active weather pattern will stick with us the next couple of days as well. Winds will blow from the east this afternoon around five mph. Scattered showers are possible tonight with low temperatures in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Rain showers will continue as we head into the ladder stages of the week. Rain activity is likely in the morning then we could see a few hours of sunshine as clouds break apart. If that happens, that will prime the atmosphere for a thunderstorm or two to develop as we head closer to dinnertime. Temperatures will stay in the lower 70s for our high.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies are likely with isolated showers in the morning and stray showers in the afternoon. We will start a warming trend on Friday as temperatures will be back in the upper 70s if not close to 80 degrees.

SATURDAY: A few more rays of sunshine as we head into the weekend. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures will be on the climb, as we get back in the mid 80s on Saturday for our afternoon high. High heat and mugginess is likely to return. Low level moisture will have dew points in the 60s. The best way to combat all the heat is to stay hydrated and cool off in the pool.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice as we end the first weekend of June. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s for our high and it could be another good pool day. Mugginess will stay around as well.

MONDAY: The first Monday of June will feature Summer-time heat, as thermometers will be in the mid to upper 80s. A mixture of sun and clouds are likely. Dew points look to stay high, meaning we could have heat index values in the 90 degree range.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and rain showers are possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for our high. Dew points look to stay muggy as well.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey