TONIGHT: The best way to characterize the day would be pretty nice and sun filled, just downright hot! Patchy clouds started to fire up in the afternoon with a few showers and thunderstorms scattered about. There were a few isolated cells that had some breezy winds to them. Most of the pop ups will start to wane as we lose daytime heating later in the day. Maximum temperatures today were back in the upper 80s with a few areas getting into the 90s. Heat index values skyrocketed in the mid-90s today. If you have to be outside through the weekend, just take breaks inside and be cautious. As we continue through the evening hours, we will see the pop ups wane even into the overnight hours. Tonight, partly cloudy skies will be in place with very warm air around. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s with muggy levels staying high.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases mostly sunny skies to start, with an increase in cloud coverage for the afternoon and evening. The ingredients will be favorable for pop up shower and storm development through the second half of the day. It will be a hot and muggy one with maximum temperatures in the lower 90s. Feels like values likely in the mid to upper 90s. Stay hydrated if you plan to be outdoors.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies blanket the valley with a return of showers and possible storms for the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 90s with feels like temperatures will trend back in the mid to upper 90s again. Relief from a cold front is expected to begin the next work week. Rain will be prominent in the evening hours.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with a continuation of scattered showers. The morning and afternoon hours is when we can best expect precip. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 80s. Muggy levels will also start to clear out.

TUESDAY: More clouds to start to the day with gradual clearing through the afternoon and evening hours. The threat for rain should start to wane for the afternoon hours. Maximum temperatures will be in the lower 80s. It will start to feel less sticky for once.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with another threat for rain. High temperature will be in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY: Grey and cloudy with an active air pattern overhead. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s with a chance for rain.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with spotty showers across the board. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey