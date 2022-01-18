An arctic blast will hit the Ohio Valley later this week

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: As we continue to dig out from the winter system that pummeled the Ohio Valley, the sun did make a guest appearance across the land today. That provided thermal energy to melt some of the ice that the valley was dealing with, but the primary snow will likely stick around into the weekend even. High temperatures maxed out around 30 degrees once again, but the sun provided a little warming feature. As we flip the switch into the overnight hours, we will stay mainly cloudy with rising temperatures expected into Wednesday morning. A shift in winds will allow seasonably warm air back into the forecast for only a day. We bottom out thermometers right after midnight around the upper 20s and gradually climb towards the mid 30s tomorrow morning.

WEDNESDAY: Grey and overcast skies reign supreme once again. Winds will likely start to pickup and become breezy at times, blowing from the southwest around 10-15 mph with gusts of 25 possible. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s. An incoming wave of upper-level energy will spawn a surface cold front that brings scattered rain showers through the afternoon. A changeover to snow is likely through the evening as an arctic air mass moves through. This will likely be the coldest air we have seen so far this Winter season. Overnight lows dip down in the mid-teens. Any rain that falls and melts snowpack could flash freeze as temps drop. Something to keep an eye out for Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Cloud cover will be around for another day. High temperatures will be in the lower 20s with a blast of arctic air into the valley. Overnight lows into Friday morning could dip into the single digits. Feels like temperatures could be 10 degrees below zero.

FRIDAY: There is a chance we welcome in the sunshine for Friday, however much colder air will be in place. Temps will max out in the lower 20s again. Low temperatures into Saturday morning will be back in the single digits. Feels like temps will be below zero once again.

SATURDAY: Staying cold and cloudy for most of the day. A stagnant weather pattern starts to setup in our favor. Temperatures will max out in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy again with a chance of snow flurries in the afternoon. Accumulation will be minimal. High temperatures return to the lower 30s.

MONDAY: More cold air is expected as we head into the next week. Temperatures will be back in the mid 20s with no threat for precip.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy and staying chilly. Max temps will be around 30 degrees with another round of flurries possible.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey