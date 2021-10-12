An end is in sight for the warm temps

Tuesday: High of 77 with variable cloudiness. A stray shower is possible but not likely in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.  High of 76.

Thursday:  Clouds building through the day.  High of 79.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers in the second half of the day.  High of 79.

Saturday:  Showers likely, especially in the morning and afternoon.  Clouds clearing following the rain, high of 69.

Sunday:  Mostly clear, high of 63.

Monday:  Sunny, high of 64.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

