An end is in sight for the warm temps

(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: High of 77 with variable cloudiness. A stray shower is possible but not likely in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High of 76.

Thursday: Clouds building through the day. High of 79.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers in the second half of the day. High of 79.

Saturday: Showers likely, especially in the morning and afternoon. Clouds clearing following the rain, high of 69.

Sunday: Mostly clear, high of 63.

Monday: Sunny, high of 64.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler