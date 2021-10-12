An end is in sight for the warm temps

(7 Day Forecast)
Tuesday: High of 77 with variable cloudiness. A stray shower is possible but not likely in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High of 76.
Thursday: Clouds building through the day. High of 79.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers in the second half of the day. High of 79.
Saturday: Showers likely, especially in the morning and afternoon. Clouds clearing following the rain, high of 69.
Sunday: Mostly clear, high of 63.
Monday: Sunny, high of 64.
